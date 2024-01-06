▶️ Redmond getting alcohol-free, family-friendly food cart pod

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

A new food cart pod is coming to Redmond and it will be missing one menu item many food cart fans expect to see: alcohol.

“We’re trying to do something purely good for the community,” Redmond Food Park owner Hoss Talebi said. “I want to try to create a safe environment. A fun environment for the younger generation.”

Talebi has been in the restaurant industry since 1998. He’s the owner of Dogs and Fries at Bend Municipal Airport. Now, he’s trying something new.

“Our focus is to bring more kids, teenagers, families to a non-alcoholic environment,” Talebi said.

RELATED: Bend vegan food cart featured on ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’

RELATED: Fostering the Fieri frenzy: Bend’s Anita’s Kitchen gets a visit from Guy

Located at 122 SW 5th street, Talebi says the Redmond Food Park will focus on making high quality food. But he admits there are business concerns.

“It’s a risk we’re taking. We’re trying to fill in a gap that … it’s kind of a business risk. We’re testing it out. Trying it out. Hopefully it works out. Hopefully we get enough support that we don’t have to change things down the road,” Talebi said.

Talebi plans to employ a diverse selection of food trucks from Mediterranean, Asian, Mexican and even ice cream and coffee

He believes the quality of food will compensate for the lack of alcohol.

“It’s a food park, you know? We’re not a liquor store. We’re not a brewery. We’re a food park. We’re trying to bring the best food in the area so people come here to eat,” Talebi said.

Talebi says five food carts have committed to set up in the pod, with three spots still available to apply for.

Redmond Food Park is looking to open sometime in the next two weeks.