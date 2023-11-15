▶️ Watch as Redmond company’s flying car takes first test flight

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond based company Samson Sky has released video of its the first test flight for “The Switchblade,” its highly-anticipated flying car.

The flight took place in Moses Lake, Washington, last Thursday. The company said it lasted nearly six minutes, reaching an altitude of 500 feet.

The Switchblade can transform from driving to flying mode in under three minutes and boasts a range of 500 miles, Samson Sky says. The vehicle has a maximum driving speed of 125 mph and an estimated flight speed of 190 mph.

The company says the idea for the car is that an owner can park it in their garage, drive it to an airport, fly it to their destination and then have a vehicle to drive around.

Samson Sky says the successful flight marks a significant milestone, propelling the project toward production.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Redmond company’s Switchblade car-plane takes to the skies

RELATED: Redmond Airport releases new renderings for expansion