▶️ Redmond bans fireworks in Dry Canyon Parks System

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond city officials have banned fireworks in the Dry Canyon Parks System.

The ruling Tuesday night takes effect immediately and fireworks are now prohibited at all times.

The new law notes that “Dry Canyon Parks System is particularly susceptible to fire danger due to the natural dry landscape.”

The council additionally banned camping in the park system.

