▶️ Redmond firefighters ‘Fill the Boot’ to fight Muscular Dystrophy

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond firefighters were out raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association Friday.

It’s an annual event called “Fill the Boot” and they have been doing it more than 70 years.

Members of the firefighters association hit the streets holding boots, asking locals and those passing by to donate.

“Not only on a local standpoint, but nationwide. Many people suffer from this illness and disease and we just like to be supportive and help raise money for for the cause and to help out,” said firefighter Ryan Bradford.

If you didn’t catch them in Redmond Friday, you can still donate to the Muscular Dystrophy Association online.

