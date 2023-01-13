Don’t panic: That fire next to Redmond High School Saturday is just training

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

If you see a fire happening outside Redmond High School on Saturday, don’t panic. That’s just training.

Redmond Fire and Rescue is conducting a fire training exercise on property at 720 SW 23rd Street from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Around noon, the building will be allowed to become fully engulfed, which will generate a larger column of smoke and flames. Redmond Fire and Rescue is asking residents to keep their windows closed at that time.

Redmond Fire says it will have additional resources if necessary and will also monitor weather conditions.

Streets will be closed in the area.

