▶️ Redmond fire inspectors debut on-the-spot inspection software

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

The Redmond Fire Marshal’s office rolled out a new fire inspection software Monday, demonstrating it at businesses.

The new software allows an inspector to complete a fire inspection on the spot and without the paperwork.

“We can use to do the inspection right then and there on site. When we’re done, we sign it, they sign and hit submit. It’s in their inbox within 15 seconds, before we even leave. Not only do I just free up the administrative paperwork I have to do on the backside. it’s better for the customers”

With more buildings going up in Redmond, fire officials say it can be a challenging task to keep up with required inspections while dealing with limited staff. The software should make the inspection process much more efficient.

