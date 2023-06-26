▶️ RDM Fire & Rescue receives $9,000 grant for peer support program

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond Fire and Rescue received a $9,000 grant from St. Charles Bend to implement a mental health peer support program for first responders.

Members of the behavioral health team will learn how to help coworkers seek help for trauma they experience on the job.

“First responders are wired that we don’t go out and seek help because we help people with this program,” Engineer-Paramedic Jon Powell said. “The peer support program is designed to train people to a minimum level where we can be good listeners and help each other out.”

Redmond Fire says this money will fast-track the department’s ability to build up the program.

