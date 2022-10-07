Do you know her? Redmond police looking for reported Fin & Fire thief

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond Police are asking the public’s help to identify a woman they say stole $400 worth of merchandise from a business.

Police released a surveillance image of the woman.

They say she took the merchandise from Fin & Fire on Monday, Oct. 2. That’s off Highway 97 just across from Safeway.

She has long, straight blonde hair. She is seen in the image wearing a white, long-sleeved top and had a purse that appeared to be brown.

Anyone who can identify her is asked to contact Redmond Police at 541-693-6911 and reference RPD case #22-27198.

