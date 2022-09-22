DCSO: Redmond man arrested for fentanyl, stolen mail and license plates

A Redmond man who was arrested Wednesday as part of a fentanyl investigation also had numerous stolen checks, credit cards and license plates, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said.
Troy Schaffner, 30, is facing charges of second-degree Possession of Fentanyl, Mail theft and third-degree theft
DCSO said it had been investigating Schaffner and executed a search warrant at his home Wednesday afternoon.
Inside, detectives found a commercial quantity of counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, numerous pieces of stolen mail that included checks, credit and debit cards and stolen vehicle license plates, according to DCSO.
Schaffner was booked into the Deschutes County Jail.