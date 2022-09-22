DCSO: Redmond man arrested for fentanyl, stolen mail and license plates

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Redmond man who was arrested Wednesday as part of a fentanyl investigation also had numerous stolen checks, credit cards and license plates, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said.

Troy Schaffner, 30, is facing charges of second-degree Possession of Fentanyl, Mail theft and third-degree theft

DCSO said it had been investigating Schaffner and executed a search warrant at his home Wednesday afternoon.

Inside, detectives found a commercial quantity of counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, numerous pieces of stolen mail that included checks, credit and debit cards and stolen vehicle license plates, according to DCSO.

Commercial quantity is considered “five grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl, or any substituted derivative of fentanyl as defined by the rules of the Oregon Board of Pharmacy,” DCSO has previously said.

Schaffner was booked into the Deschutes County Jail.