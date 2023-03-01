▶️ Redmond woman arrested in Crook Co., accused of trafficking illicit drugs

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Redmond woman was arrested for trafficking illicit drugs from Portland to Central Oregon, Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) announced Tuesday. They say she distributed the drugs in Redmond and Prineville.

A long-term investigation on Christie Armilda Dillman, 41, concluded on February 22 when Crook County Sheriff’s deputies arrested her, CODE said.

She was driving in Crook County in a blue Ford Edge when she was pulled over. CODE said that, after a brief struggle, she was arrested without injury.

CODE said it deployed a narcotic detection K-9, and it found the presence of controlled substances in the vehicle. CODE said it obtained a search warrant and found methamphetamine, counterfeit Oxycodone tablets made of fentanyl and money.

At the same time, drug agents executed a search warrant at Dillman’s home in Redmond. The agents found more fentanyl tablets, packaging materials, drug paraphernalia and two loaded firearms, CODE said. Dillman’s teenage daughter was home during the search. She was released at the scene without charges and referred to DHS Child Welfare.

Dillman was booked in the Crook County Jail. She later posted bail and was released. She faces multiple drug possession and delivery charges.