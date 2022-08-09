▶️ DCSO: Fentanyl, meth, brass knuckles seized in arrest of Redmond man, woman

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says detectives arrested two people from Redmond last week on fentanyl and methamphetamine possession charges.

DCSO said the arrests of Joseph William Pedro, 34, and Kerstin Alexandra Arias, 26, came after a multi-county surveillance operation. Pedro and Arias were allegedly spotted in the Portland area and believed to be purchasing controlled substances that were to be distributed in Central Oregon. They were taken into custody when they arrived home.

After a search warrant was executed in the 700 block of NW 5th Street in Redmond last Thursday, DCSO said Pedro was found to be in possession of a commercial quantity of fentanyl and Arias allegedly had a felony amount of Methamphetamine.

A photo released by DCSO also showed a knife and brass knuckles were seized.

Pedro was arrested and booked on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (commercial quantity of fentanyl) and Attempted Unlawful Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (fentanyl.) Arias was booked on a felony charge of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.

It was the second time in just over a week that someone from Redmond had been arrested for a commercial quantity of fentanyl.

Commercial quantity is considered “five grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl, or any substituted derivative of fentanyl as defined by the rules of the Oregon Board of Pharmacy,” according do DCSO.