▶️ Redmond man arrested for trafficking fentanyl

Wednesday, July 27th 2022
  • Unlawful Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance
  • Attempted Delivery of Schedule II Controlled Substance
  • Burglary (unrelated Bend Police Department Investigation)

DCSO said Portland is a major hub for transporting illegal drugs, largely due to its access to multiple modes of national transportation services and routes. The drugs come in from the southwest border and are stored in warehouses, storage units and homes. Then they are dispersed to other states or local dealers.

