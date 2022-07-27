▶️ Redmond man arrested for trafficking fentanyl

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Redmond man was arrested Wednesday, accused of transporting what is considered a “commercial quantity” of fake oxycodone pills that contain fentanyl.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said it learned Levi Towry, 37, was en-route from Portland with fentanyl pills.

Towry was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled into the Village Squire Motel parking. Detectives took him into custody on an unrelated burglary case out of Bend, DCSO said.

After serving a search warrant, fentanyl pills were allegedly found in the vehicle.

Commercial quantity is considered “five grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl, or any substituted derivative of fentanyl as defined by the rules of the Oregon Board of Pharmacy,” DCSO said.

Towry was first taken to the Deschutes County Jail, but was later taken to St. Charles Hospital in Bend for a medical issue. He was later cited and released.

He faces charges of:

Unlawful Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

Attempted Delivery of Schedule II Controlled Substance

Burglary (unrelated Bend Police Department Investigation)

DCSO said Portland is a major hub for transporting illegal drugs, largely due to its access to multiple modes of national transportation services and routes. The drugs come in from the southwest border and are stored in warehouses, storage units and homes. Then they are dispersed to other states or local dealers.