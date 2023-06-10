▶️ Deadly motorcycle crash: Redmond PD asks people to check surveillance video

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond Police are asking for surveillance camera video as they try to find a possible hit-and-run driver involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist Thursday night.

The crash happened at about 10:52 p.m. on the southbound side of Highway 97 near NW Larch Avenue.

Redmond Police said the 61-year-old motorcycle rider was given first aid and transported to the hospital. He later died of his injuries.

Police say the initial investigation tentatively identified the other vehicle as a late-model Dodge Ram pickup.

Redmond Police are asking for surveillance video from homes or businesses on these streets near Highway 97: West Antler Ave, Evergreen Avenue and Veterans Way. They are asking homeowners and business owners to check their video between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, for the pickup.

Anyone with information is asked to call Redmond Police dispatch at 541-693-6911.