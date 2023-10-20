Police seek suspects in Famous Footwear theft

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Police in Redmond are looking for two suspects for an alleged theft at Famous Footwear Wednesday afternoon.

Redmond Police released photos of the suspects, identified as 35-year-old Nathan Fletcher and 23-year-old Carlos Aguilar. The photos show them carrying two boxes of Nike shoes.

Police say the theft involved shoes valued at nearly $200. They left in a black Subaru hatchback.

As of Thursday evening, police had not connected them to any other thefts in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Redmond Police.

RELATED: Woman arrested in downtown Bend jewelry store burglary, police say