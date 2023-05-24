Redmond announces three new elementary school principals

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Redmond School District announced three new elementary school principals Wednesday. They are replacing two principals who are retiring and another who is moving out of state.

M.A. Lynch Elementary Principal Rayna Nordstrom and Sage Elementary Principal Carolyn Espinosa are retiring. Vern Patrick Elementary Principal Jennifer Hesse has accepted the same job at a school in Colorado.

Chris Wyland (at left in the photo above) will be the new principal at M.A. Lynch after five years in the same role at Madras Elementary. He’s also served as an athletic director, dean of students and a history teacher during his career.

Colleen Chamberlain takes over at Sage Elementary. She has been Student Services Coordinator at Sage for the past six years.

Doug Taylor will take over at Vern Patrick. He’s the current assistant principal and athletic director at Redmond High School and has been a teacher at Elton Gregory Middle School. He’s also an alumnus of Vern Patrick.

