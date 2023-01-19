Redmond DUII arrests fell in 2022

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond Police say the number of DUII arrests they made in 2022 dropped from the year before, but it’s still up from 2020.

Police say they made 132 arrests in 2022, down from 160 in 2021. Those numbers are compared 176 in 2019 and 113 in 2020.

Most DUII arrests between 7:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. with an average BAC between 0.15% and 0.19%, police said. The legal limit in Oregon is 0.08%.

The most-common hours for DUII arrests was 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

February and March were the two months that saw the most DUII arrests (15 and 17, respectively), with September (14) close behind.

Eighteen arrests involved drivers with a BAC of 0.2% or above. Twenty-three arrests involved drivers who refused a breathalyzer.

Fifteen involved no breathalyzer test being given. Redmond Police say this could be due to multiple factors including medical, lack of cooperation or because the person asked for an attorney. In those cases, the officer often obtains the person’s consent or a search warrant for a blood draw.

Seventeen arrests were for people who tested below the legal limit and another seven showed no signs of alcohol. Redmond Police note that some of those arrested may have been under the influence of drugs, which would not show up on a BAC test.