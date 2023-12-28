Redmond Police post funny reader board signs to encourage driving safety

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

If you’re driving on the roads in Redmond, read the signs. You may get a chuckle.

The Redmond Police Department has placed four reader board signs around town this holiday season, encouraging safe driving in some witty ways.

Among the messages:

Naughty or nice? Drive sober, Redmond

Visiting in-laws? Slow down & arrive late! 🙂

The signs are apparently pretty memorable for some drivers.

“We’ve heard a lot from our community members about how much they’ve enjoyed seeing the various signs around town. And we’re really happy to hear that because, ultimately, if they’re talking about it with other individuals, their friends, their family, their coworkers, that’s driving the message further than just those who happened to drive by and see the signs,” said Lt. Curtis Chambers, Redmond Police.

