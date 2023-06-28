▶️ Father, son booked on attempted murder charges in Redmond drive-by shooting

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Redmond man and his son have been arrested and booked on attempted murder, assault and other charges stemming from Monday morning’s drive-by shooting in northwest Redmond.

Deschutes County Jail records show Mark James Johnson, 45, and Iceton Lyman Johnson, 18, were booked Tuesday morning on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault three counts of reckless endangering and unlawful use of a weapon.

Redmond Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of NW Cedar Avenue at about 7:30 a.m. Monday. That’s near Hugh Hartman Elementary School.

RELATED: Redmond PD searches for suspect in Monday morning drive-by; one hospitalized

Witnesses reported a black passenger car drove by a residence, stopped, and a person inside the vehicle fired multiple rounds from a firearm at a male resident who was in the driveway, police said. The vehicle and suspect left the location.

One witness said she heard around 10 to 15 gunshots.

The victim was taken to St. Charles in Bend with life-threatening injuries.

Redmond Police say the 2013 black Honda Civic was found in the area of NE 1st Street and Greenwood Avenue Monday. Upon further investigation, authorities executed a search warrant on the Johnsons’ home in Redmond. Nobody was there.

A Deschutes County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted Mark Johnson’s Ford F-150 pickup in Sisters late Monday night, Redmond Police said. A Black Butte police officer deployed spike strips on Highway 20 as deputies conducted what police called a high-risk traffic stop.

Redmond Police say Mark Johnson refused deputies’ commands. A DCSO K9 was sent out to assist in taking him into custody. After reportedly getting medical treatment, he was taken to the Deschutes County Jail.

Iceton Johnson, who was a passenger, was reportedly compliant with deputies as he was taken into custody.