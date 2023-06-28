▶️ Redmond drive-by shooting suspect makes first court appearance

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

One of the suspects in Monday’s drive-by shooting in Redmond made his first court appearance Wednesday. Mark Johnson, 45, appeared in Deschutes County Circuit Court, wearing a cast on his left arm and a bandage over his right eye.

Johnson and his 18-year-old son, Iceton, are accused in the shooting of a man in a driveway. At last report, the victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Both are charged with attempted murder of any degree, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Redmond Police said officers responded to a report of the shooting in the 1900 block of NW Cedar Avenue at about 7:30 a.m. Monday. That’s near Hugh Hartman Elementary School.

Witnesses reported a black passenger car drove by a residence, stopped, and a person inside the vehicle fired multiple rounds from a firearm at a male resident who was in the driveway, police said. The vehicle and suspect left the location.

One witness said she heard around 10 to 15 gunshots.

Redmond Police say the 2013 black Honda Civic was found in the area of NE 1st Street and Greenwood Avenue Monday. Upon further investigation, authorities executed a search warrant on the Johnsons’ home in Redmond. Nobody was there.

A Deschutes County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted Mark Johnson’s Ford F-150 pickup in Sisters late Monday night, Redmond Police said. A Black Butte police officer deployed spike strips on Highway 20 as deputies conducted what police called a high-risk traffic stop.

Redmond Police say Mark Johnson refused deputies’ commands. A DCSO K9 was sent out to assist in taking him into custody. After reportedly getting medical treatment, he was taken to the Deschutes County Jail.

Iceton Johnson, who was a passenger, was reportedly compliant with deputies as he was taken into custody. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance next week.