▶️ 2nd suspect in Redmond deadly drive-by shooting appears in court

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The second suspect in last week’s deadly drive-by shooting in Redmond was in court Wednesday.

Iceton Johnson, 18, is facing second-degree murder and other charges in the death of Esaui John Mutchler, according to Deschutes County Circuit Court documents. His plea hearing is set for July 26.

His father, Mark James Johnson, 45, is facing similar charges.

The pair are accused in the June 26 shooting in a Redmond driveway. They were arrested later that night near Sisters.

Mutchler was hospitalized for several days before passing away over the weekend. That’s when prosecutors added the murder charges.

Mark Johnson made his initial court appearance last week. He’s expected to be arraigned on the murder charge Thursday.

Deschutes County District Attorney Steve Gunnels said the pair face 25 years-to-life in prison if convicted, meaning they would be eligible for parole in 25 years. They are likely to be tried together.