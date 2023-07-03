▶️ Redmond drive-by shooting victim dies; murder charges filed

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The victim of last week’s drive-by shooting in a Redmond driveway has died, the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office confirmed. Second-degree murder charges have now been filed agasint the father and son accused in the shooting.

The updated charges were filed in Deschutes County District Court against Mark James Johnson, 45, and Iceton Lyman James Johnson, 18, in the death of Esaui John Mutchler.

Redmond Police said officers responded to a report of the shooting in the 1900 block of NW Cedar Avenue at about 7:30 a.m. on June 26. That’s near Hugh Hartman Elementary School.

Witnesses reported a black passenger car drove by a residence, stopped, and a person inside the vehicle fired multiple rounds from a firearm at a male resident who was in the driveway, police said. The vehicle and suspect left the location.

One witness said she heard around 10 to 15 gunshots.

Redmond Police say the 2013 black Honda Civic was found in the area of NE 1st Street and Greenwood Avenue that night. Upon further investigation, authorities executed a search warrant on the Johnsons’ home in Redmond. Nobody was there.

A Deschutes County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted Mark Johnson’s Ford F-150 pickup in Sisters later that night, Redmond Police said. A Black Butte police officer deployed spike strips on Highway 20 as deputies conducted what police called a high-risk traffic stop.

Redmond Police say Mark Johnson refused deputies’ commands. A DCSO K9 was sent out to assist in taking him into custody. After reportedly getting medical treatment, he was taken to the Deschutes County Jail.

Iceton Johnson, who was a passenger, was reportedly compliant with deputies as he was taken into custody. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance this week.

Mark Johnson is also facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a machine gun, short-barred firearm or silencer and attempting to assault a law enforcement animal, according to court records.

Iceton Johnson is facing similar charges, but not those involving a law enforcement animal.