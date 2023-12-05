Redmond boasts 15 new downtown businesses in 2023

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

From food to decor to health and beauty, Redmond is celebrating the addition of 15 new businesses to the downtown area in the past year. And many of those are locally-owned.

“Our population has grown significantly in the last several years. So a lot of people are moving to Redmond and choosing it as their first choice community,” said Chuck Arnold, Redmond Urban Renewal Program Manager. “We have lots of great assets in this community and it really becomes this cumulative effect as more and more businesses open downtown. People want to be a part of that and want to join in and the investment.”

This year’s downtown business occupancy is 91%, according to the city. That’s just under the 2022 rate of 94%. The city says the occupancy rate is determined by an evaluation of approximately 100 ground floor commercial spaces in the downtown district as of November 27.

Here is a list of the businesses that opened in downtown Redmond this year: