Redmond boasts 15 new downtown businesses in 2023

From food to decor to health and beauty, Redmond is celebrating the addition of 15 new businesses to the downtown area in the past year. And many of those are locally-owned.
“Our population has grown significantly in the last several years. So a lot of people are moving to Redmond and choosing it as their first choice community,” said Chuck Arnold, Redmond Urban Renewal Program Manager. “We have lots of great assets in this community and it really becomes this cumulative effect as more and more businesses open downtown. People want to be a part of that and want to join in and the investment.”
This year’s downtown business occupancy is 91%, according to the city. That’s just under the 2022 rate of 94%. The city says the occupancy rate is determined by an evaluation of approximately 100 ground floor commercial spaces in the downtown district as of November 27.
Here is a list of the businesses that opened in downtown Redmond this year:
- Beyond The Vine (423 SW 8th Street) wine bar
- Cuppa Yo (446 SW 6th Street) frozen yogurt
- M Caffe (235 SW 6th Street) baked goods, salads, coffee, and more
- Morning Story (457 SW 6th Street) Boba Tea and sweets in the former Halo Donuts location
- The Moontower (329 SW 6th Street) local renovated bar
- Rincon Azteca (526 SW 6th Street) sit down and to-go Mexican food.
- The Black Iris (627 SW Deschutes) gifts and furnishings
- Two Gifty Girls (433 SW 6th Street) gifts and home décor
- High Desert Florals (231 SW 6th Street) flower shop
- Beautique of Redmond (342 SW 7th Street) hair salon
- Cascade Beauty & More (615 SW 6th Street) hair Salon
- Skin Studio of Redmond (553 SW 6th Street) facials and skin services
- Tompkins Chiropractic (210 SW 5th Street) chiropractic office
- High Desert Geckos Exotic Pets (632 SW 6th Street) geckos, amphibians, aquarium set-ups
- Little Bug Play Hub (522 SW 6th Street) play place for kids