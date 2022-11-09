Redmond DMV office set to reopen on limited basis

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Redmond DMV office is reopening, but just for a few days per week.

The Oregon Department of Transportation announced the office, which was closed during the summer due to staffing shortages, will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays starting Nov. 15.

Tuesday and Thursday hours will be 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday hours are 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The office is located at 3835 SW 21st Place, Suite 101, in Redmond.

“We recommend going online to DMV2U more than ever,” DMV Administrator Amy Joyce said in a statement. “Every time you need a DMV service, see if you can get it done at DMV2U.Oregon.gov. We’ve added over two dozen services in the past three years.”

Some services, like adding the Real ID option to your license, must be done in person. Before you go to DMV, make sure your local office is open by visiting the office’s page at OregonDMV.com.

“DMV has been experiencing the same shortage of applicants for job openings as other employers statewide and nationwide,” Joyce said. “The people working at your local DMV live in your community — and could use your help.”

Apply for a job at ODO at www.odotjobs.com. Select “Department of Transportation” under the Company menu.