Learn about new Redmond library at open house Thursday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Residents in Redmond can learn about their newest library on Thursday. The Deschutes Public Library plans to hold two open house information sessions on the new building from 8:00 – 10:00 a.m. and 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Visitors will get to learn details of the project include seeing renderings of what the new library will look like.

It’s going to be bigger than the current downtown Redmond library. It will also offer more services and amenities like creative spaces, meeting rooms and more to serve a growing Redmond.

“So when we first started with the current location, we had about 12,000 people in Redmond. Now we’re well over 30,000 people. So we’re setting ourselves up for serving people now and into the future in Redmond,” said Todd Dunkelberg, Deschutes Public Library Director.

RELATED: Deschutes Public Library dumping 150-year-old Dewey Decimal System

The current library will close and construction will begin in January with a scheduled opening in the fall of 2024. A temporary library location will open next to Wilson’s Furniture on Highway 97 in Redmond.

If you miss the Thursday session, there will be another on Dec. 15, 8:00-10:00 a.m.