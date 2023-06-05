Dead raccoon, note with racial tones left at Redmond mayor’s law office

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond Police are asking for the public’s help after someone left a dead raccoon in front of the law offices of Mayor Ed Fitch Monday morning. It’s being investigated as a bias crime due to the contents of a note left at the scene.

Detectives responded to the Law Offices of Fitch and Neary at 210 SW 5th Street, just north of downtown Redmond, at about 8:00 a.m. Monday. Fitch reported to police there was a dead raccoon and a sign with “intimidating language,” Redmond PD said.

The sign addressed Mayor Fitch. But it also addressed City Councilor Clifford Evelyn, who is Black.

“Based on the content of the sign’s message and the dead raccoon, this is being investigated as a potential bias crime in the 2nd degree,” Redmond PD said in a statement.

“The Redmond Police Department has no tolerance for hate speech of any kind against any person or group,” stated Police Chief Devin Lewis. “We will work swiftly to resolve this case and seek to hold those who did this to our community responsible.”

Redmond Police are asking anyone who saw something suspicious in the area late Sunday night or early Monday morning or who knows those responsible to call Redmond Police at 541-693-6911 and ask to speak with Detective Sergeant Jeremy Gautney. Reference RPD case #23-16282.