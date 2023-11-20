American Airlines adds Redmond-to-Dallas/Fort Worth nonstop flights

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond Municipal Airport announced Monday that American Airlines will offer direct, seasonal service to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport starting in May.

The non-stop flights will run from May 6, 2024 through October 6, 2024. Flights will leave RDM at 1:16 p.m. Pacific Time and arrive at DFW at 6:57 p.m. Central Time. The return flight leaves DFW at 10:15 a.m. Central and arrives at 12:31 p.m. Pacific. The flight time is roughly 3 1/2 hours.

The flights will be on an Airbus A320 series aircraft which seats up to 150 passengers. That includes 12 recliner seats in first class and 138 seats in economy.

“This will be the farthest eastbound direct flight offered at RDM and will connect passengers to some outstanding locations,” Airport Director Zachary Bass said in a statement. “American Airlines has more than 800 outbound flights departing daily from DFW, significantly increasing travel options for Central Oregon business and leisure passengers connecting through Dallas.”

Redmond-Portland flights return next week

Alaska Airlines will again be offering direct flights between Redmond and Portland. The seasonal service for those who would rather fly than drive over the snowy mountain passes — will run from Nov. 30 through April 10.

According to Alaska’s website, the 45-minute flights leave Redmond at 7:40 a.m. and Portland at 8:45 p.m.

Last week, Avelo announced nonstop service between Redmond and Palm Springs.

Redmond will now offer direct flights to 13 locations: Burbank, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Palm Springs, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco, Santa Rosa, and Seattle.