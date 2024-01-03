Elderly Redmond man missing since November; Deputies ask public to keep eye out

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to keep an eye out for an elderly Redmond man who has been missing for nearly two months.

Dale Arthur Davison, 85, was last seen on Nov. 7, 2023, near his home in the Eagle Crest Area. He was driving a gray 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2-door pickup with Oregon license plate 724NTW, seen in the image above.

Davison is approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall and 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information or that may have seen Jones is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911 and ask for Detective Bryan Morris.