▶️ Redmond councilor, People’s Rights member react to Confederate Flag flap

Key players have responded to the controversy over a Confederate flag shown on a float in Redmond’s Fourth of July parade Sunday.

Redmond City Councilor Clifford Evelyn, who is Black, said he was disturbed to hear about the display.

“It was disheartening, and it doesn’t align with the proclamation that was put in place by the City Council, in regards to Redmond being a welcoming city,” he said.

To him, the flag symbolizes a dark time in the nation’s history.

“Where our country was trying to be overthrown by a group of northern Virginians in order to maintain slavery and keep it in place,” he said, “Obviously for economic power for them. But in the long run, as we know, 400 years…my ancestors suffered terribly for this.”

“It’s just impossible to look at that flag and look at it as a neutral symbol in America,” he continued.

Evelyn said the city has an obligation to ensure that every citizen is treated equally, and with respect and decency.

Redmond Mayor George Endicott provided a statement to our newsroom Tuesday, saying, “I am sympathetic to all of those who felt hurt when they saw it.

“If the Confederate flag is considered a symbol of hate, I am absolutely against it. If it is not, it is protected by the first amendment and I will always defend the constitution.”

The City was not involved with the organization of the parade, which was run through the Chamber of Commerce.

Scott Stuart, a member of the People’s Rights group and the person who entered the float in the parade, said from the beginning the float was entered as a Civil War History float, and not in any way a celebration of Confederate heritage.

“The vast majority of the people enjoyed the float. I could see so in their eyes, their smiles, their signs,” he said.

Stuart believed the float would fall within the guidelines set forth by the Chamber of Commerce, which stated there should be no political flags promoted in the parade.

He said the purpose of the float was purely historical, and pointed out that various American flags were also a part of the display.

“Our float was there to remind people hey, yeah there were mistakes made in the past, and that’s why we study history. I do not believe that the Confederate army was in the right, I don’t,” he said.

Stuart, who personally waved the flag and was dressed in a Confederate uniform, was portraying his ancestor, General J.E.B. Stuart.

He says he personally teaches a living history course about the Battle of Gettysburg.

“I do not believe in slavery. I teach history with a Confederate outfit on, because it elicits emotions and people listen,” he said.

“What it says to me is we’re still in the early 20th century, even though we’re in 2021,” he said, “I know many might argue that the flag is a symbol of slavery and oppression, and others insist that it’s purely a symbol of Southern heritage and pride. On this side of the United States, in this town, that’s what they’re trying to push, is that it’s purely a matter of Southern heritage and pride, and I disagree with that.”