Redmond company pivots to boost used mask sterilization efforts

More masks are becoming available for healthcare workers across the Pacific Northwest, thanks to a local company known for its work cleaning surgical equipment.

Medline ReNewal recently reconfigured its Redmond facility to be able to sanitize used facial protection, including the highly coveted N-95 masks.

The goal is to supplement the supply of new masks from other sources.

“We did sterilize face masks, we had the core competency,” said Frank Czajka, division president. “We just had to then find a way to fit this process into our existing business in Redmond.”

Czajka said St. Charles just signed on Tuesday, to receive sterilized masks, joining Providence and Legacy Systems in the Portland area.

Medline started with a system to clean around 100,000 masks a day, but hope to soon boost that production to 250,000 a day.