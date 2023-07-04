Police: Report of man with machete on COCC-Redmond campus prompts huge response

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A report of a man threatening someone with a machete on the Central Oregon Community College Redmond campus prompted a response from multiple law enforcement agencies Monday afternoon. It ended with an arrest and no weapon found.

Redmond Police said reports came in around 3:50 p.m. Monday. 911 dispatchers were told an adult male armed with a machete was threatening people and had entered COCC Building 2.

Bend and Redmond Police officers, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Oregon State Police Troopers responded and ultimately took the suspect into custody.

Redmond Police say an investigation determined the suspect, identified as Tait Morehouse, 51, of the La Pine area, had threatened and chased someone with a large metal object that resembled a machete outside of the building.

Police say Morehouse then entered the building, but without the object. Police say Morehouse did not commit any crimes, hold any weapons or threaten anyone while he was inside the building.

Redmond Police said Morehouse was taken to the Deschutes County Jail and lodged on alleged crimes of Coercion, Menacing and Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree.

Police credit last month’s “worst case scenario” training in Redmond, involving multiple agencies, for helping prepare officers for this incident.