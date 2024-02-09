Redmond man found guilty except for insanity in 2022 murder of Cloverdale woman

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Redmond man was found guilty Thursday in the murder of a Cloverdale woman nearly two years ago.

The Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Alexander Smith, 24, was found guilty of murder except for insanity in the death of 55-year-old Tina Klein-Lewis. He was also found guilty of burglary.

Under Oregon law, “except for insanity” that means the judge places the defendant under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Psychiatric Security Review Board.

The DA’s office said Smith was given a lifetime commitment to the Psychiatric Security Review Board and sent to the Oregon State Hospital.

RELATED: Redmond man arrested in death of Tina Klein-Lewis

RELATED: Suspect in Tina Klein-Lewis murder had no known connection to her, DA says

Klein-Lewis was found dead on her property on Cloverdale Road, a few miles east of Sisters. The DA’s office said at the time that she was found in the bucket of a tractor by her boyfriend.

Smith is a 2018 graduate of Redmond High School and was a student at Oregon State University, the DA’s Office has said. At the time of his arrest, the DA’s office said Smith had no known connection to Klein-Lewis.