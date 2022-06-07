by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Redmond woman was killed Monday after her climbing group slid more than 1,500 feet down California’s Mount Shasta. It was one of three incidents search and rescue teams responded to on the mountain.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said Jillian Elizabeth Webster, 32, was killed in the fall that happened after 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The sheriff’s office said Webster was the guide leading two other climbers up Mount Shasta above Helen Lake. All three were tethered together. One of them lost their footing, causing all three to fall. They slid vertically down 1,500-2,500 feet of snow and ice.

Webster was unresponsive after the fall, the sheriff’s office said. A nurse who was climbing nearby performed CPR. Webster was airlifted to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

One male climber in the group was in critical condition with an open fracture to his lower leg and head trauma. Another female climber had a lower leg fracture but was alert and aware of her surroundings.

Two other rescues on the same day

In a second incident on Mount Shasta four hours later, a male climber fell about 1,000 feet above Helen Lake. He was not critically injured, but was airlifted to the hospital.

A few hours later, a female who was climbing with the man from the second incident lost traction and also slid about 1,000 feet down the mountain. She was airlifted. The sheriff’s office said it was unsure of her injuries.

The U.S. Forest Service Climbing Rangers assisted in the rescues.

SEE ALSO: 2 climbers rescued after a crevasse fall on Mount Rainier