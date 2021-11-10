Redmond City Councilor Jon Bullock resigns from council Tuesday night

In a letter presented to city councilors Tuesday night, Redmond City Councilor Jon Bullock announced his resignation from the council.
Bullock was appointed to the city council in 2017 by Mayor George Endicott and his term was set to end in 2022.
He said other priorities are beginning to take up more of his time.
“I have recently been asked to take on a much larger responsibility in my role on the Southern Oregon University (SOU) Board of Trustees, one that has led me to realize I can no longer balance my obligation to the Redmond City Council and the Redmond community with my responsibilities to SOU and the Board of Trustees,” Bullock said in his resignation letter.
“When I moved here 16 years ago, Redmond became my home and my passion. It has provided me with amazing opportunities and limitless memories. I appreciate Mayor Endicott appointing me to City Council four years ago, and I am honored by the overwhelming support of voters who elected me to serve three years ago.
The professional opportunity I have been provided aligns with my lifetime of work in public education and allows me to grow and develop as an educator and as a community servant. While I will remain in Redmond and will continue in my current professional role at RPA, this new opportunity will require a significant amount of time and travel, making it difficult to continue serving on City Council.
I appreciate the opportunity I have had to serve the City of Redmond and the wonderful people who live here. Please accept this communication with sincere gratitude and respect. Thank you.”