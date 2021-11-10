Redmond City Councilor Jon Bullock resigns from council Tuesday night

by Emily Kirk | Central Oregon Daily News

In a letter presented to city councilors Tuesday night, Redmond City Councilor Jon Bullock announced his resignation from the council.

Bullock was appointed to the city council in 2017 by Mayor George Endicott and his term was set to end in 2022.

He said other priorities are beginning to take up more of his time.

“I have recently been asked to take on a much larger responsibility in my role on the Southern Oregon University (SOU) Board of Trustees, one that has led me to realize I can no longer balance my obligation to the Redmond City Council and the Redmond community with my responsibilities to SOU and the Board of Trustees,” Bullock said in his resignation letter.