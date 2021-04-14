Redmond City Council votes to expand UGB, create more affordable housing

The City of Redmond will expand its Urban Growth Boundary as it approved land use for Skyline Village.

The affordable housing project vision would be developed as a 485-unit, mixed-use neighborhood with at least 50 percent of the residential units designed as affordable units.

The property is north of NE Kingwood Avenue and south of Negus Way.

Back in 2018, the City of Redmond applied for the pilot program to the Land Conversation and Development Commission, but the City of Bend’s application was chosen over Redmond’s.

However, given the importance of affordable housing, in 2019, House Bill 2336 amended House Bill 4079 and allowed LCDC to also select the City of Redmond as recipient of the pilot program.

In December 2019, Deschutes County donated 40-acres to the City for the pilot project.

The agreement stipulates the County will convey the subject property upon final land use approvals and recordation of a final partition plat.

The agreement also requires the City to reserve at least 50% of the units as affordable for a period of at least 50-years.

In July 2020, a Comprehensive Plan Amendment was submitted by the City to Deschutes County to amend the subject parcel’s County Comprehensive Plan designation from Agriculture to Redmond Urban Growth Area.

The application was approved by the County hearings officer.

Another hearing is scheduled in the near future for deliberation and approval by the Board of County Commissioners.