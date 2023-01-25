Tobias Colvin appointed new Redmond city councilor

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Redmond City Council on Tuesday appointed SCP Hotel General Manager Tobias Colvin as a new council member. He replaces Ed Fitch, who was elected as mayor last November.

“I look forward to serving on City Council and working with the community to successfully navigate the extraordinary change and growth Redmond is currently experiencing,” Colvin said in a statement from the city. “Rapid growth, large-scale civic projects coming in the next few years, and our increasing houseless population, are just a few of the important issues I believe I can lend my skills and voice to.”

Colvin has 22 years experience in the hospitality industry, the city said. He moved to Central Oregon with his family in 2017 and has served on the Redmond Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Redmond Downtown Association and as Chairman of the Downtown Urban Renewal Advisory Committee.

“We had many qualified candidates apply,” Fitch said in a statement. “After interviewing Mr. Colvin, his keen understanding of public policy and the core issues facing our growing community, in addition to his dedication to solution-oriented service made him the unanimous choice.”

Colvin will serve out the remainder of the term, which ends on Dec. 31, 2025.