Redmond City Council sends letter to Gov. Brown asking for businesses to reopen

With schools in Redmond opening to in-person learning Feb. 2, Redmond businesses are hoping to return to normal operation too.

The City of Redmond plans to send a letter to Gov. Kate Brown asking that businesses are given similar reopening guidelines as school districts.

In December, Gov. Brown allowed school districts to decide for themselves when it’s safe to reopen schools.

“People are scared, angry, frustrated and confused,” the letter reads. “They feel they have been abandoned by our state government, selectively limited from the economy and left to survive by their own devices.”

The letter, signed by Redmond city council members, asks for Gov. Brown to allow flexibility for businesses in counties that are in the “extreme risk” COVID spread category, as Deschutes County is.

Redmond Mayor George Endicott said there has been some interest from Gov. Brown on meeting with mayors and county commissioners to talk about local issues.

“The big guys have money so they can stay open, the little guy with no money can’t,” Endicott said. “If the governor said okay you can open, but you have to help me monitor it. That’s the discussion I want to have with the governor.”

Endicott said he fears many businesses are on the verge of collapse unless something is done.

The full letter is available here.