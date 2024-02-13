▶️ City of Redmond proposes changes to council rules for May ballot

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond voters may have the opportunity to vote for changes to the city council structure.

Those changes include putting term limits on city council positions, extending the mayors term to four years, but only allow the mayor to serve two consecutive terms, and decide whether or not members from the same household should be able to serve together.

Right now, there are no term limits for the mayor or the city councilors, and there are no rules prohibiting members of the same household from serving at the same time.

“I do think it’s a good idea that after eight years, people take a break from being on the council, get a fresh perspective. If they want to go back on at the subsequent election, they’re free to do so, but I think those breaks, getting back into the community without any titles is very healthy,” Redmond Mayor Ed Fitch said.

Councilors are expected to finalize the language of each item before Mar. 1 so that it can be added to the May ballot for voters.

If those changes are approved, they would go into effect January 2025.