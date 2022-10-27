Redmond looking for giant Christmas tree donation

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The hunt has begun to find Redmond’s giant Christmas tree for this holiday season.

The Redmond Chamber of Commerce announced they are looking for a 25-30-foot spruce or a tree that screams Christmas to be displayed at Centennial Park.

It’s part of a 10-year tradition for the chamber.

“We’ll take a look at the tree and make sure it’s going to be a good fit. Not all not all trees work, but make sure it’s a good fit. And then we’ll have we’ll work with the company to come and remove it. So as long as the tree’s easy to access and doesn’t have a lot of wires,” said Amanda Joe Luelling, Events Director for the Redmond Chamber.

The Chamber hopes to have a tree up by mid-November.

Anyone that would like to give back to the community and donate a tree can call 541-923-5191.

