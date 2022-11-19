▶️ Donated Redmond Christmas tree ready to go

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Redmond Christmas tree is up and decorated.

The Redmond Chamber of Commerce says the 30-foot-tall tree was donated by a local couple.

It will be the star attraction of the Starlight Parade next weekend when Santa lights the tree at the end.

The Chamber said moving the tree was no easy task.

“We had public works come and help take the tree out and they brought it in with a huge crane. We used a crane service to help and it was massive. It’s a huge crane and it takes a lot of work and a lot of effort, a lot of people. But we couldn’t do it without them,” said Amanda Joe Luelling with the Chamber of Commerce.

And you can check out the Northern Lights display at City Hall. Those light up for the first time on the Friday after Thanksgiving.