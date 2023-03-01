▶️ Redmond woman gets 20 years for sexual abuse of child, sharing video

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

(Editor’s note: This article includes information on the sexual abuse of children. It may be disturbing to some.)

A Redmond woman was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Tuesday for sexually abusing a six-year-old child, recording the abuse on video and sharing it online with a romantic partner, the Department of Justice announced.

In addition to the 240 months in prison, Selina Wynne Duflo, 35, was sentenced to 12 years of supervised released.

The DOJ said that on at least two occasions, Duflo, acting at the direction of her partner Daniel Seibert, 30, of Lake Forest, California, sexually abused the child who was in her care. DOJ said she recorded the abuse and sent the recordings to Seibert.

RELATED: Former Oregon mayor gets 6 months in prison for child porn possession

RELATED: Madras woman, son sentenced to prison for abusing foster children

“In 2019, federal agents executed a search warrant for digital devices in their investigation of Seibert. While searching Seibert’s devices, police recovered videos of Duflo sexually abusing a six-year-old child. One of the videos also included a two-year-old child,” the DOJ said in a statement Tuesday.

Duflo was indicted on four counts in May 2021, charging her with production and transportation of child pornography. She pleaded guilty on Dec. 1, 2022, DOJ said.

Seibert was sentenced in January 2021 in California to more than 24 years in prison.