by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The 2023 Central Oregon Stamp Show is Saturday in Redmond.

You can bring your own stamps to sell or trade. There will also be some available to buy. You’ll find everything from single stamps to collections and there’s even a free pile of stamps for the kids.

The event is at the Zion Lutheran Church from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

