Redmond adds 12.5% car rental tax

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Redmond has approved a new 5-year tax on rental cars to help fund transportation projects.

The 12.5% tax, which starts March 1, is expected to generate about $2 million annually, which the city plans to use on construction and transportation costs.

The City Council says the tax will be implemented in all rental locations within city limits including Redmond Municipal Airport. It won’t be added to the cost of recreational vehicles or rentals used for moving, such as U-Haul.

RELATED: Bend may pause tax exemption like the one used for Jackstraw project