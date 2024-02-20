Police: Redmond woman tried to hit others with car near Shepherd’s House

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond Police say a woman was arrested Tuesday after trying to hit people with a car and barricaded herself inside the vehicle.

It happened at the Shepherd’s House location at 1350 S. Highway 97 at about 6:12 a.m.

Police say officers arrived to find that the 49-year-old Redmond woman had tried to hit other people with the car and threatened to arm herself with a hammer to assault others.

The woman tried to leave the area, but officers were able to keep her in the parking lot using STOP sticks and then blocking her with their own vehicles, police said.

She allegedly barricaded herself in her car and refused to surrender despite the efforts of Central Oregon Emergency Response Team negotiators. Redmond Police said pepper spray was deployed in the car. The woman eventually surrendered.

The woman is facing possible assault, reckless driving and resisting arrest charges, police say.