▶️ Destination Oregon: Redmond buzzing with new businesses and energy

by Dave Jones

Redmond is known as “The Hub City.” And these days the downtown area of Redmond is a hub of new businesses and a lot of energy.

If, like me, you haven’t taken a stroll through downtown Redmond lately, prepare yourself for some pleasant surprises.

A lot of the new energy in Redmond begins at Junction Roastery and Social Club, a coffee shop siting on the corner of Deschutes Avenue and 7th Street in downtown Redmond. This place has been open about a year and is hopping most mornings.

Our visit focused primarily on 6th Street. There are several new shops and eateries along this stretch of downtown Redmond. Many of these businesses have popped up in the last year.

The “new” old Redmond Hotel is an anchor downtown…offering lodging, food and drink.

The High Desert Music hall on SW Forest Avenue is just a few blocks from downtown. It offers food carts, beverages and a live music and event venue.

And four blocks east on SW Forest Avenue is another food truck and music venue, the popular General Duffy’s Water Hole. A summer concert series and Saturday markets are part of the offerings here.

So, if you’re looking for a new local activity not too far from home, consider Redmond.