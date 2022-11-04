▶️ Redmond firefighters to set home on fire in ‘Burn to Learn’ exercise

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Firefighters plan to burn in a home in Redmond this weekend on purpose.

It’s part of a live fire training exercise called Burn to Learn.

Redmond Fire and Rescue will set several several fires at a home located in the 700 block of SW 23rd Street Saturday morning.

That street will be closed between Highland and Glacier during the exercise.

“We are prepping the house to burn, which means we’re adding a bunch of rooms inside of inside of rooms, setting up each each of the burn cells to give these guys maximum opportunity to put their training to use,” said Bill Welch, Bend Fire and Rescue Training Captain.

Smoke and flames may be visible throughout. The training expected to wrap by 3:00 p.m.