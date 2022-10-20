Redmond arson leaves 2 buildings a complete loss

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two buildings are considered a complete loss after an early morning fire in Redmond Thursday. Fire investigators say the fire was intentionally set.

Firefighters were called to the the 5500 block of Harvest Avenue in the southwest part of town at 4:30 a.m. They found two buildings fully engulfed in flames.

The residents were able to get out as firefighters worked to put out the fire.

“They had multiple structures burning with the fire spreading through dry grass and junipers. So they were able to make a quick, quick attack on the fire spreading through the junipers and then be able to contain the fires to the structure themselves,” said Redmond Fire Marshal Tom Mooney.

After conducting interviews and gathering evidence, investigators determined the fire was intentionally set. Redmond Fire says it’s working with police as it continues the investigation.