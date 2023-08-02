2-acre brush fire burns in NE Redmond

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond firefighters had to put out a 2-acre brush fire on the northeast corner of the city Tuesday night.

Redmond Fire and Rescue said it was alerted to the fire at about 8:30 p.m. near NE 17th Street and NE Hemlock Avenue. Callers to 911 reported the fire was moving south.

Firefighters found grass and juniper on fire with flames slowly moving southeast, Redmond Fire said. They were able to quickly get a handle on it and stop the fire from spreading.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Bedrock Fire causes air quality advisory in Deschutes County to be extended

RELATED: Crews are battling ‘fire whirls’ in California’s Mojave Desert

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Redmond Fire said.

Bend, Cloverdale, Crooked River Ranch and BLM fire departments assisted, as did Redmond Police and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.