Police: Redmond man arrested for child porn; May have had access to local kids

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Redmond man has been arrested on charges related to possession and distribution of child pornography, Redmond Police announced Tuesday. They indicate he may have been around children in Central Oregon.

Brian Zollman, 47, was booked on 16 counts of Encouraging Child Sexual Abuse — six in the 1st degree and 10 in the second degree, Redmond PD said.

The arrest comes after a four-month investigation. Police said a search warrant was served Tuesday.

“Based on information learned during this investigation, Mr. Zollman may have had access to children in Redmond, Oregon, and Bend, Oregon,” police said in a statement.

Anyone whose child has been in contact with Zollman over the past year or has information in this case is asked to call Redmond Police at 541-693-6911 and reference RPD case #22-18415.

Redmond Police say National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Central Oregon Digital Forensic Laboratory assisted in the investigation.