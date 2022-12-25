PD: Bend woman arrested for DUII after crashes, attempting to steal police car

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond Police say a Bend woman was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants and other crimes Saturday night after allegedly crashing into several vehicles. But before she was taken into custody, she allegedly tried to leave the scene of the crashes by stealing a police car.

Four people were taken to the hospital.

Here is the press release from the Redmond Police Department:

On Saturday, December 24, 2022, at approximately 1725 hours, Redmond Police Officers were dispatched to a multiple car crash in the area of South Highway 97 and Veteran’s Way.

A preliminary investigation led officers to believe an intoxicated driver ran a red light and crashed into several vehicles.

The driver, a 37 year old female from Bend, Oregon, attempted to flee the scene and witnesses held the female down until police arrived.

After police arrived and began their investigation, the suspect unlawfully entered a patrol car and attempted to steal the patrol car and flee the scene again.

Redmond Police Officers took the female driver into custody and transported her to St. Charles where she was evaluated.

After the female driver was cleared from the hospital, she was taken to the Deschutes County Jail where she was lodged on the following crimes: DUII (Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants), UEMV (Unlawful Entry to a Motor Vehicle), Attempted UUMV (Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle) Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering (six counts) and Assault (three counts).

In total four patients were transported from the motor vehicle crash to St. Charles-Redmond. Three additional subjects were evaluated at the scene by Redmond Fire and Rescue.

Three vehicles were towed from the scene due to damage sustained in the crash. The crash was investigated by the Oregon State Police. The DUII investigation was conducted by the Redmond Police Department.

The Redmond Police Department would like to thank ODOT (Oregon Department of Transportation), Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, and Redmond Fire and Rescue for their assistance on the investigation.

The Redmond Police Department would like to remind residents to drive sober this holiday season to keep yourselves and the community safe.