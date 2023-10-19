Local artist paintings to be displayed at Redmond park; submissions requested

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon artists have the chance to have their artwork enlarged and displayed at Redmond’s Centennial Park.

The City of Redmond’s Commission for Art in Public Places is inviting artists to submit their paintings. The selected digital images of paintings will be enlarged to approximately 5-foot by 5-foot prints on Aluminum Composite Material boards.

The City plans to build a stand that will show two art pieces on each side. The paintings will be on display for approximately one year.

Applications must be received by 4:00pm on Monday, October 23.

Here are the full details from the City, including how to submit paintings:

The City of Redmond’s Commission for Art in Public Places (RCAPP) invites Oregon artists to submit digital images of existing two-dimensional paintings for enlargement prints (if selected) to be displayed in an outdoor venue in Redmond, Oregon’s Centennial Park. The selected digital images of paintings will be enlarged to approximately 5′ x 5′ prints on ACM (Aluminum Composite Material) boards. This project is an opportunity for two-dimensional artists to exhibit their paintings as a large-scale print, to share with the local community for an exhibition period of approximately one year.

The artwork will be installed on one side of a two-sided display stand (see illustration below). A total of 2 artists will be selected to have their artworks enlarged into 5’x5′ (approximately) prints. Centennial Park is located on the north side of Evergreen Avenue between 7th and 9th Streets directly across from Redmond’s City Hall.

RCAPP will evaluate all proposals based on overall strength of the submitted digital image and adherence to the guidelines. There is no artist fee due for this project.

Artist may submit between one (1) and three (3) digital images of completed paintings for review. Digital images should be in a PDF format for the jury. Suggested DPI size is between 240dpi and 300dpi. Resolution must be of high enough quality to be enlarged to almost 5 feet by 5 feet. Images that are not of sufficient enlargement quality (as determined by the printer), will be rejected.

Applications must be received by 4:00pm on October 23, 2023, and emailed to: Jackie Abslag, Programs Coordinator, Jaclyn.abslag@redmondoregon.gov

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Please contact Jackie Abslag at the email address above or at 541-923-7763.

SUBMISSIONS:

All applications must include the artist’s name, phone number and email address on each page of the proposal. If applying as a team, identify one member who will serve as the primary contact and include that person’s contact information on each page. Artists must own the copyright for the artwork and give permission to RCAPP (if selected for the project) to make an enlargement of the original artwork cropped to fit an approximately 5 foot by 5 foot exhibition space. See illustration below showing how your artwork will need to be cropped to fill a square five-foot by five-foot exhibition format.

The jury will not entertain entries that include a border, the artwork must fill the entire space of the enlarged print. Applications should contain a brief biography/resume.

SUBMITTAL REQUIREMENTS:

Provide between one and three digital images (only one digital image of each of up to three original paintings) in a PDF format for the jury. The jury is open to all types of painting styles, including abstract, realist/representational, and non-objective subject matter. Please consider the public family nature of the exhibition venue when making submissions.

All proposals should be emailed to Jaclyn.abslag@redmondoregon.gov.

DEADLINE:

Proposals are due by 4:00 PM, October 23, 2023, to: Jackie Abslag, Programs Coordinator City of Redmond 411 SW 9th Street Redmond, OR 97756 FURTHER INFORMATION: Please contact Jackie Abslag at 541-923-7763, or email Jaclyn.abslag@redmondoregon.gov. The City of Redmond reserves the right to cancel or modify the terms of this RFP and/or the project at any time and for any reason preceding contract award and reserves the right to accept or reject any or all proposals submitted pursuant to this request for proposals. Furthermore, the City shall have the right to waive any informality or technicality in proposals received when in the best interest of the City. Artist that fails to submit sufficiently high-quality digital image for enlargement will be disqualified (RCAPP will work with selected artists to help meet the requirements where possible) The City of Redmond will retain all rights to the final product and the right to use images of the work.

REIMBURSEMENT:

At the completion of exhibition period (approximately 12 months) there will be an auction to sell the enlarged print. The Artist will receive 60% of the sale price and RCAPP will retain 40%. BACKGROUND: RCAPP has been bringing public art to Redmond since 2006. Redmond has over fifty permanent art pieces throughout the city. RCAPP also brings art on loan to Redmond through Art Around the Clock program which currently has 15 pieces on display. RCAPP also works with local students on murals, electrical boxes, and painting in Redmond’s graffiti tunnel.

ELIGIBILITY:

This Request for Proposal is open to all artists residing in Oregon, and entrants may be individuals or artist teams.

SELECTION PROCESS:

A Selection Committee comprised of members of RCAPP will evaluate all proposals based on overall strength of the submissions. The Committee will approve two final artist/artists teams, one for each side of the display stand. The selected artists/artist teams will be notified by November 13, 2023. Installation of enlarged prints will occur shortly after the printing/enlargement process is completed.

TIMELINE:

RFQ Published and Distributed — September 25, 2023

Responses Due — October 23, 2023, 4:00pm

Finalist Notification — Before November 13, 2023

Installation — To be determined